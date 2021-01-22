Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 125,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 125,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $4,853,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

