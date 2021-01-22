Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Trading Up 7.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 700,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 251,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

