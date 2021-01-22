MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.95

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €149.95 ($176.41) and last traded at €142.70 ($167.88), with a volume of 782582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €148.85 ($175.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.30.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

