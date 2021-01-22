Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

NYSE:MCY opened at $53.43 on Friday. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

