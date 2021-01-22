Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.44. 345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.