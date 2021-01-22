Meridian Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,977. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.40 and a 12-month high of $292.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

