Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares comprises 2.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 5.25% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

