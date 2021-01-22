Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.