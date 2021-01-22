Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 292,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.