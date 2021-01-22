Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

