Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,719 Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $123.42 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $124.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.