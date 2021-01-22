Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

