MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

