Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OUKPY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. 9,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

