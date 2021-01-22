Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

OUKPY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OUKPY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.39. 9,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

