MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

