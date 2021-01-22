Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.97 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

