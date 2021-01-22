Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

