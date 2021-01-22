MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Up 5.6%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 601,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 532,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MICT during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

