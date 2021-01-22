Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,766,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,527,011.01.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.65 on Friday, reaching C$19.60. 741,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.72. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$21.40.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.15.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

