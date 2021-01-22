Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $216.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.