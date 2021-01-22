Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.11 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

