Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

