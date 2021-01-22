Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $840.20 on Top Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $183,824.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $840.20 or 0.02594799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,265 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

