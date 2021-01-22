Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $35.60 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $20,158.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for about $35.60 or 0.00109491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 105,536 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

