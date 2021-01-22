Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 3,145 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 596.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 187.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.