Mission Wealth Management LP Has $344,000 Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

