Mission Wealth Management LP Has $370,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

