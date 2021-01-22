Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Total were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.