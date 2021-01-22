Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

