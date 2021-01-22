Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 43,373 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MITK stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $737.76 million, a PE ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

