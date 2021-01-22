Mizuho Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $27.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

