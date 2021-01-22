Mizuho Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $22.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s previous close.

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after buying an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 579,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

