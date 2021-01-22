Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOH. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $222.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

