Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Up 9%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) shares rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.38. Approximately 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

About Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.