MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,150 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 2,255,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

