MONECO Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.71. 2,024,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.