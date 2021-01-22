MONECO Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. 4,898,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

