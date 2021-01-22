MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,305 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

