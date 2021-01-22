MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.03. 2,210,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,568. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

