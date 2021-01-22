MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,879,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,014,779. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

