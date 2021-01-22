MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $161.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.