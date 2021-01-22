MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 3,149,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,136. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

