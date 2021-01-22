Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

