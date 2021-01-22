Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $400.74

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $400.74 and last traded at $397.42, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,316 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

