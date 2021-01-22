Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

