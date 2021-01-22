Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTR. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $34.01 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.