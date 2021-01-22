Morgan Stanley Has $483,000 Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

