Morgan Stanley Has $511,000 Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Orchid Island Capital worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 82.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 114.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $410.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

