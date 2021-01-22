Morgan Stanley Has $547,000 Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.